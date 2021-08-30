Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,144 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,144 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $85,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after buying an additional 455,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 45.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

