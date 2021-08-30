Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,475 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Waste Management worth $103,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

