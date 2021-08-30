Rhumbline Advisers Sells 40,753 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,753 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Chubb worth $112,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

CB opened at $186.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

