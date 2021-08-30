Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $12.21

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $13.01. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

