Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
