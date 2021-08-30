Ricky Hopson Sells 1,471 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ricky Hopson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

