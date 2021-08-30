Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.54. Rimini Street shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 261 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,159 shares of company stock valued at $424,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,444,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

