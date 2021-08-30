RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 3,683 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $256.20. 1,476,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

