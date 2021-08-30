Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $227,833.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $14.76 million and $227,833.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Ripio Credit Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “
Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.