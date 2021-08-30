Rise (RISE) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $978,455.35 and $596.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00063145 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,929,943 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.