Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.77

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 6464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.