RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $15.96. 3,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,179. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

