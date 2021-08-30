Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.70

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.52, with a volume of 1565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 693.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 290,954 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $23,605,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.