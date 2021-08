Robert (Rob) Dennis Buys 444,444 Shares of Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) Stock

Stavely Minerals Limited (ASX:SVY) insider Robert (Rob) Dennis purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$192,888.70 ($137,777.64).

The company has a current ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Stavely Minerals alerts:

About Stavely Minerals

Stavely Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores early to advanced stage exploration projects in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship projects include the Ararat and Stavely projects that are located to west of Melbourne and the regional centre of Ararat, Victoria; and east of the regional town of Glenthompson.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stavely Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stavely Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.