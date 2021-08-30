Robert W. Baird Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Underperform

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

COF stock opened at $175.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

