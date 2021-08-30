Robert Wares Acquires 30,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,109,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,043,847.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Robert Wares purchased 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Wares purchased 31,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,865.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Wares purchased 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

OM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.39. 36,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,400. The company has a market cap of C$74.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

