Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.47 and last traded at $44.71. 293,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,506,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

