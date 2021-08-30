Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBLX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $85.40 on Monday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,548 shares of company stock worth $69,770,786 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.