Roblox Co.’s (NYSE:RBLX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. After the end of Roblox’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.40 on Monday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,548 shares of company stock worth $69,770,786 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 40.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 181.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

