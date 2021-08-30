Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $81.37 and last traded at $81.38. 69,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,940,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.40.

Specifically, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 741,548 shares of company stock valued at $69,770,786 in the last three months.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $374,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.