RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in August

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROBOF opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

