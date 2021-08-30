RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in August

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROBOF opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
About RoboGroup T.E.K.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.