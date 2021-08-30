Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.