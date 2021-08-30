Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 454,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.41 and had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

