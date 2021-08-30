Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 10,000 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

Shares of RMCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 6,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,392. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

