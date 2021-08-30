Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,511 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.81% of Roku worth $494,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $354.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.