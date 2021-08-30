Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Head to Head Contrast

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $10.18, indicating a potential upside of 101.88%. Standard Motor Products has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Risk and Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.33% -22.08% Standard Motor Products 6.90% 19.85% 11.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Standard Motor Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 75.32 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -9.33 Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.85 $57.39 million $3.61 11.90

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control Segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories, and windshield washer system parts. The company was founded by Elias Fife and Ralph van Allen in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

