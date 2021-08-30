Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 231,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,847,549 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. reduced their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Root by 85.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

