Root Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 165,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical volume of 14,785 call options.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.48. 1,330,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,549. Root has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth about $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 754,650 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

