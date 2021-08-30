Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $478.55. The stock had a trading volume of 222,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.57. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.