Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rover Group in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $11.27 on Monday. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

