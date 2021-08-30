Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $11.27

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $10.91. Rover Group shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 120 shares.

ROVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Rover Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.