Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.97 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.80. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RY. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

