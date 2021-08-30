Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.94. The firm has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Insiders sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

