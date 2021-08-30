Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.05. 147,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,620. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.