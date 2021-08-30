Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.59. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

NYSE RY opened at $104.69 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

