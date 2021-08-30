Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in August

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 991,400 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the July 29th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

RYDAF stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.