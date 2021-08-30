RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 4.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. 5,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 944,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.
In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
About RPC (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
