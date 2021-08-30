RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.