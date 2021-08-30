Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 311,180 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 393.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 311,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

