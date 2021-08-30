Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 71,533 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of PacWest Bancorp worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

