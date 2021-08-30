Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Nielsen worth $31,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after buying an additional 1,835,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after buying an additional 1,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 1,472.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 93.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 876,469 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

