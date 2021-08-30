Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

EMR opened at $104.77 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

