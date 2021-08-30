Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Equity Commonwealth worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $101,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

