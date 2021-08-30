Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $177.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $178.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

