Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,188 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.