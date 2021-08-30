Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 20,817 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

