Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 38,722 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Eastman Chemical worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $115.27 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

