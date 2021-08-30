Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $29,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

