Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.70% of HomeStreet worth $32,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $857.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

