Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

